COVID-19 Testing Ramps up Ahead of Family Gatherings

Lab techs at MyLabsDirect in Plano are busy these days. North Texans are desperate for COVID-19 test results before time spent with family.

CEO Justin Simons tells us the lab is already open seven days a week but they’re getting ready for longer hours and more hands on deck in the days and weeks to come. They’re expanding the infrastructure to accommodate the demand.

It’s personal for Simons. His Dad set out on an RV trip a few weeks ago and died of COVID-19 shortly after.

“He was intubated and stayed on a ventilator for nearly three and half weeks and then we, unfortunately, lost him last Tuesday. So, it’s been tough,” he said.

He’s convinced an earlier confirmed positive test could’ve made a difference.

“He waited to test, and I wish that in hindsight I would’ve prepared him,” said Simons.

Dr. Philip Huang of Dallas County’s Health Human Service says regular testing is an important layer of protection, especially for ongoing holiday gatherings.

“It’s a snapshot in time,” Huang said. “So, if that group is continuing to meet on subsequent days then you might want to repeat the testing 48 hours.”

Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant Counties as well as CVS and Walgreens offer free testing.

MyLabsDirect offers various rapid and at-home testing options. Simons said regardless of who does the testing, he just wants people to be informed.

“An abundance of options there, people just need to get tested when they start feeling sick,” he said.

For more information on COVD-19 testing, booster shots and travel guidance, visit https://www.cdc.gov/