Tarrant County

COVID-19 Spread Appears to be Slowing in Tarrant County

By Lili Zheng

NBC 5 News

COVID-19 infections remain at a high spread level in Tarrant County. But, county health leaders say the spread rate may be starting to slow down.

Earlier this month the number of infections coming from a single case reached a pandemic high of 1.62.

That is known as the "R Naught" number.

As of Tuesday, it has lowered to just over *one* in Tarrant County.

The county's health director says hospitals are seeing relief.

"Our main message is that things can look better and then they can turn around. It's all dependent on how the community participates. If we all do the things that we know work…that we avoid large crowds, we wear our masks when we are out…and we get our vaccinations done, we will be able to push this down real fast," said Vinny Taneja, Director, Tarrant County Public Health.

About 60% of all eligible county residents are considered fully vaccinated.

