COVID-19 Roundup: Dallas, Collin Add 21 Deaths, 350 Cases; Denton, Tarrant Don't Report on Good Friday

Across the largest four counties in North Texas on Good Friday there were cumulatively 21 reported COVID-19 deaths and 350 new reported cases of the virus, though the health departments in Denton and Tarrant counties did not report due to the holiday.

Statewide, there Department of State Health Services reported 3,367 confirmed and probable new cases of the virus Friday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 117 more deaths through April 2. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 is at 3.33, a decrease of .73% from a week ago. Statewide hospitalizations also decreased over the last week from 3,308 to 2,928. In TSA-E, 548 people are hospitalized with the virus, a drop from 667 a week before.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Friday, April 2, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 21 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 270 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 2,063 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 295 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 270 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 102 deaths, an average of 15 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 14 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 291,859 cases of the virus including 252,390 confirmed cases (PCR) and 39,469 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,571 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 282,364 recoveries leaving 5,924 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County did not report data on Good Friday. They are expected to resume reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, April 5.

Denton County

Denton County did not report data on Good Friday. They are expected to resume reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, April 5.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 80 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Friday along with no new deaths.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 852 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 122 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 87 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 10 deaths in Collin County, an average of 1.43 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 1.57 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 86,867 cases of the virus in the county including 72,095 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,772 probable cases (antigen). There have been 797 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 85,860 recoveries leaving 210 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50. On March 29, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include all people over the age of 16. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.