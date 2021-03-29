COVID-19 Report: Statewide Hospitalizations, Local Cases Continue Dropping Monday

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Monday there were cumulatively 20 reported COVID-19 deaths and 1,122 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide, there Department of State Health Services reported 2,220 confirmed and probable new cases of the virus Monday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 13 more deaths through March 28. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 is at 3.63, a decrease of .93% from a week ago. Statewide hospitalizations also decreased over the last week from 3,498 to 3,146. In TSA-E, 568 people are hospitalized with the virus, a drop from 714 a week before.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Monday, March 29, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 12 COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 509 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 1,917 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 274 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 242 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 103 deaths, an average of 15 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 13 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 290,617 cases of the virus including 251,790 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,827 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,497 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 280,985 recoveries leaving 6,135 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another eight COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 235 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 1,343 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 192 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 234 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 55 deaths, an average of eight deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 13 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 250,493 cases of the virus including 211,605 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,888 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,277 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 241,901 recoveries leaving 5,315 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County reported 181 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Monday and no new deaths. Of the new cases, 171 are active while 10 have already cleared recovery protocol.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 594 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 85 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 122 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced nine deaths, an average of 1.29 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of .86 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 71,665 cases of the virus including 53,209 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,456 probable cases (antigen). There have been 462 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 64,497 recoveries leaving 6,706 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 197 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Monday along with no new deaths.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 656 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 94 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 81 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced nine deaths in Collin County, an average of 1.29 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of two deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 86,358 cases of the virus in the county including 71,806 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,552 probable cases (antigen). There have been 791 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 85,447 recoveries leaving 120 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50. On March 29, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include all people over the age of 16. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.