COVID-19 Report: Hospitalizations, Cases Continue Declines; 26 Deaths Reported Across Four Counties

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Wednesday there were cumulatively 26 reported COVID-19 deaths and 903 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide hospitalizations decreased over the last week from 3,410 to 3,097. In TSA-E, 558 people are hospitalized with the virus, a drop from 718 a week before.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Wednesday, March 31, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 18 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 364 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 2,064 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 295 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 265 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 93 deaths, an average of 13 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 291,262 cases of the virus including 252,042 confirmed cases (PCR) and 39,221 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,527 deaths attributed to the virus.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another six COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 223 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 1,190 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 170 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 215 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 59 deaths, an average of eight deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 11 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 250,869 cases of the virus including 211,810 confirmed cases (PCR) and 39,059 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,290 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 242,519 recoveries leaving 5,060 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County reported 129 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Wednesday and no new deaths. Of the new cases, 120 are active while nine have already cleared recovery protocol.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 567 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 81 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 88 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced four deaths, an average of .57 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 1.3 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 71,881 cases of the virus including 53,313 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,568 probable cases (antigen). There have been 466 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 65,188 recoveries leaving 6,227 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 187 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Wednesday along with two new deaths.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 830 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 94 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 83 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 10 deaths in Collin County, an average of 1.29 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 1.71 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 86,646 cases of the virus in the county including 71,954 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,692 probable cases (antigen). There have been 795 deaths attributed to the virus.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50. On March 29, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include all people over the age of 16. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.