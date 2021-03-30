COVID-19 Report: Hospitalizations, Cases Continue Declines; 25 Deaths Reported Across Four Counties

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Tuesday there were cumulatively 25 reported COVID-19 deaths and 622 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide, there Department of State Health Services reported 3,980 confirmed and probable new cases of the virus Tuesday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 109 more deaths as of March 30.

Statewide hospitalizations also decreased over the last week from 3,461 to 3,161. In TSA-E, 585 people are hospitalized with the virus, a drop from 714 a week before.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Tuesday, March 30, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 12 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 281 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 1,970 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 281 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 250 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 96 deaths, an average of 14 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 290,898 cases of the virus including 251,875 confirmed cases (PCR) and 39,023 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,509 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 281,563 recoveries leaving 5,826 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another seven COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 153 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 1,228 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 175 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 225 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 58 deaths, an average of eight deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 12 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 250,646 cases of the virus including 211,695 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,951 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,284 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 242,147 recoveries leaving 5,215 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County reported 89 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Tuesday and four new deaths. Of the new cases, 83 are active while six have already cleared recovery protocol.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 552 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 79 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 105 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced 13 deaths, an average of 1.85 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 2.14 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 71,752 cases of the virus including 53,253 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,499 probable cases (antigen). There have been 466 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 64,819 recoveries leaving 6,467 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 101 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Tuesday along with two new deaths.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 574 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 82 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 70 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced nine deaths in Collin County, an average of 1.29 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 1.71 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 86,459 cases of the virus in the county including 71,862 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,597 probable cases (antigen). There have been 793 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 85,576 recoveries leaving 90 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50. On March 29, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include all people over the age of 16. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.