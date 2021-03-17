Across the largest four counties in North Texas Wednesday there were cumulatively 22 reported COVID-19 deaths and 785 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide, there Department of State Health Services reported 4,034 new cases of the virus Wednesday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 179 more deaths through March 16. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 is at 5.07%, a decrease of .29% from yesterday. Statewide hospitalizations decreased from 3,999 to 3,915.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Wednesday, March 17, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 10 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 215 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 2,119 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 303 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 358 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 129 deaths, an average of 18 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 24 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 287,451 cases of the virus including 250,028 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,423 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,330 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 276,243 recoveries leaving 7,878 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another nine COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 323 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 2,025 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 289 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 326 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 117 deaths, an average of 17 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 248,102 cases of the virus including 210,021 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,081 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,147 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 237,213 recoveries leaving 7,742 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County reported 236 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Wednesday and no new deaths. Of the new cases, 193 are active while 43 have already cleared recovery protocol.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 1,997 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 285 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 416 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced 16 deaths, an average of 2.3 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 1.4 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 70,579 cases of the virus including 52,542 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,037 probable cases (antigen). There have been 447 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 60,648 recoveries leaving 9,484 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 11 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Wednesday along with three new deaths.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 737 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 105 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 145 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 19 deaths in Collin County, an average of 2.7 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 2.6 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 85,326 cases of the virus in the county including 71,277 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,049 probable cases (antigen). There have been 773 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 84,344 recoveries leaving 209 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50.

Groups that will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health officials. As more vaccines become available, officials expect to be able to substantially increase distribution. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.