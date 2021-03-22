Across Tarrant County on Monday there were 13 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 143 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide, there were 1,728 new cases of the virus reported Monday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 65 more deaths.

County-specific details for Tarrant, Collin, Dallas and Denton counties are below based on data reported Monday, March 22, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County added another 10 COVID-19 deaths and 484 new cases of the virus Monday.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another 13 COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 143 new cases of the virus.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported 186 new cases of the virus and no new deaths.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 152 new cases and 5 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Collin County on Monday.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50.

Groups that will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health officials. As more vaccines become available, officials expect to be able to substantially increase distribution. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.