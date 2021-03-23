Across the largest four counties in North Texas Tuesday there were cumulatively 25 reported COVID-19 deaths and 808 new reported cases of the virus.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Tuesday, March 23, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 19 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 228 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 1,692 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 242 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 328 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 93 deaths, an average of 13 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 20 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 288,928 cases of the virus including 251,039 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,889 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,413 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 279,099 recoveries.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another 4 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 268 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 1,639 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 234 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 311 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 110 deaths, an average of 16 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 249,418 cases of the virus including 210,883 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,535 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,226 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 239,433 recoveries in the county.

Denton County

Denton County reported 129 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Tuesday and no new deaths.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 857 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 122 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 301 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced 6 deaths, an average of less than one death per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 71,200 cases of the virus. There have been 453 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 62,750 recoveries in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 183 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Tuesday along with two new deaths.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 570 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 81 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 143 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 14 deaths in Collin County, an average of two deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of three deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 85,885 cases of the virus in the county including 71,565 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,320 probable cases (antigen). There have been 784 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 84,913 recoveries in the county.

