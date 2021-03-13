COVID-19 Report: 716 Cases, 47 Deaths Announced Saturday in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton Counties

Across the largest four counties in North Texas on Saturday there were 47 more COVID-19 deaths reported and another 716 new reported cases of the virus. Meanwhile, the percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to drop and is now at 5.34% in TSA-E.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Saturday, March 13, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 24 COVID-19 deaths Saturday along with 235 267 cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 2,341 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 334 per day, and 177 deaths, an average of 25 deaths per day.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 286,351cases of the virus including 249,246 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,105 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,299 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 273,944 recoveries leaving 9,108 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another 23 COVID-19 deaths Saturday along with 303 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 2,179 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 311 per day, and 102 deaths, an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 247,136 cases of the virus including 209,311 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,825 probable cases (antigen). There have been deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 235,831 recoveries leaving 8,208 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 42 are active while 23 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 69,633 cases of the virus including 51,818 confirmed cases (PCR) and 17,815 probable cases (antigen). There have been 431 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 59,124 recoveries leaving 10,143 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 81 new cases of the virus including 43 confirmed (PCR) new cases and 38 probable (antigen) cases. The state also added 120 recoveries.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 84,925 cases of the virus in Collin County including 70,988 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,588 probable cases (antigen). There have been 763 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 83,681 recoveries leaving 481 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility will be expanded to include Phase 1C which will be those aged between 50 and 64 years old.

Groups that will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health officials. As more vaccines become available, officials expect to be able to substantially increase distribution. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.