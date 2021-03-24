Across the largest four counties in North Texas Wednesday there were cumulatively 36 reported COVID-19 deaths and 646 new reported cases of the virus.
County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Wednesday, March 24, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.
Dallas County
Dallas County reported another 21 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 270 new cases of the virus.
Tarrant County
Tarrant County reported another 5 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 261 new cases of the virus.
Denton County
Denton County reported 115 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Tuesday and nine new deaths.
Collin County
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a lower number of cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Wednesday than they did on Tuesday resulting in a negative number. This may be attributed to the state cleaning up a backlog of the numbers. There was also one new death reported.
Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?
County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.
You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:
Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant
You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.
For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group in Texas, see this page from the Texas DSHS.