Across the largest four counties in North Texas Thursday there were cumulatively 30 reported COVID-19 deaths and 589 new reported cases of the virus.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Thursday, March 25, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 20 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 296 new cases of the virus.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another nine COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 142 new cases of the virus.

Denton County

Denton County reported 74 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Thursday and zero new deaths.

Collin County

Collin County reported 77 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Thursday and one new death.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.