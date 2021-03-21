Across Tarrant County on Sunday there were 14 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 259 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide, there were 1,677 new cases of the virus reported Sunday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 59 more deaths.

The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 rose slightly from 4.38% to 4.4%.

County-specific details for Tarrant and Collin counties are below based on data reported Sunday, March 21, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas and Denton counties no longer report COVID-19 case data on Sundays, and the state's data for Collin County indicated no new cases or deaths were added.

Dallas County

Dallas County does not report case data on Sundays, but on Saturday the county added another 12 COVID-19 deaths and 227 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 1,865 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 266 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 334 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 85 deaths, an average of 12 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 25 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 288,216 cases of the virus including 250,531 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,685 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,384 deaths attributed to the virus. There are currently an estimated 278,601 recoveries leaving 6,566 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another 11 COVID-19 deaths Sunday along with 259 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 1,659 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 237 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 293 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 90 deaths, an average of 13 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 16 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 249,007 cases of the virus including 210,596 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,411 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,209 deaths attributed to the virus. There are currently an estimated 238,609 recoveries leaving 7,189 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health said Saturday that it did not plan to report cases data this weekend due to the "lower numbers of positive labs currently received" on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 1,187 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 170 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 363 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced 22 deaths, an average of three deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of .9 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 70,885 cases of the virus including 52,722 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,163 probable cases (antigen). There have been 453 deaths attributed to the virus. There are currently an estimated 61,572 recoveries leaving 8,860 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services did not report any new cases or deaths due to COVID-19 in Collin County on Sunday.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 586 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 84 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 139 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 13 deaths in Collin County, an average of two deaths per day, the same as the average one week ago.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 85,550 cases of the virus in the county including 71,378 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,172 probable cases (antigen). There have been 780 deaths attributed to the virus. There are currently an estimated 84,613 recoveries leaving 160 estimated active cases in the county.

