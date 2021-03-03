COVID-19 Report: 2,026 Cases, 46 Deaths Announced Wednesday; Hospitalizations Drop to 8% in TSA-E

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Wednesday there were 46 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 2,029 new reported cases of the virus, though no new cases were reported in Collin County for the second straight day. Meanwhile, the percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to drop and is now at 8.04% in TSA-E.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Wednesday, March 3, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 26 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 718 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,905 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 557 per day, and 145 deaths, an average of 21 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 282,399 cases of the virus including 246,627 confirmed cases (PCR) and 35,772 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,044 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 268,056 recoveries leaving 11,299 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another 15 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 658 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 4,067 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 581 per day, and 107 deaths, an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 243,725 cases of the virus including 207,093 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,632 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,912 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 226,880 recoveries leaving 13,933 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 651 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday with one new death. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 574 are active while 77 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 65,821 cases of the virus including 49,833 confirmed cases (PCR) and 15,988 probable cases (antigen). There have been 421 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 53,546 recoveries leaving 11,854 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports four new COVID-19 deaths in Collin County Wednesday, though they reported no new cases of the virus or new recoveries for the second straight day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 83,404 cases of the virus in Collin County including 70,159 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,245 probable cases (antigen). There have been 729 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 68,864 recoveries leaving 13,808 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.