COVID-19 Report: 1,962 Cases, 54 Deaths Announced Monday; Hospitalizations Drop Below 9% in TSA-E

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Monday there were 54 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 1,962 new reported cases of the virus. Meanwhile, the percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to drop and is now below 9% in TSA-E.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Monday, March 1, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 42 COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 751 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,862 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 552 per day, and 137 deaths, an average of 20 deaths per day.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dallas County has stopped issuing reports on Sunday, so the numbers reported on Monday are for both Sunday and Monday.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 281,155 cases of the virus including 245,946 confirmed cases (PCR) and 35,209 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,993 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 266,632 recoveries leaving 11,530 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another 10 COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 395 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,818 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 545 per day, and 94 deaths, an average of 13 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 242,638 cases of the virus including 206,426 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,212 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,883 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 224,338 recoveries leaving 15,417 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 704 new cases of COVID-19 Monday with no new deaths. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 641 are active while 63 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 64,697 cases of the virus including 49,205 confirmed cases (PCR) and 15,492 probable cases (antigen). There have been 407 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 52,323 recoveries leaving 11,967 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports two new COVID-19 deaths in Collin County Monday along with an additional 115 newly confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 83,404 cases of the virus in Collin County including 70,159 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,245 probable cases (antigen). There have been 723 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 68,864 recoveries leaving 13,817 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.