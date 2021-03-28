COVID-19 Report: 165 Cases, 7 Deaths Announced Saturday in Tarrant, Collin Counties

Across Tarrant and Collin counties on Sunday there were seven more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 165 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide, there were 1,918 new cases of the virus reported Sunday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 63 more deaths.

The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 continues to drop and is at 3.6%.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Sunday, March 28, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County no longer reports COVID-19 case data on Sundays.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 1,892 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 270 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 266 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 101 deaths, an average of 14 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 12 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 209,108 cases of the virus including 251,502 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,606 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,485 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 280,837 recoveries leaving 5,786 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported an additional five COVID-19 deaths Sunday along with 165 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 1,251 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 179 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 237 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 60 deaths, an average of nine deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 11 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 250,258 cases of the virus including 211,438 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,820 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,269 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 241,583 recoveries leaving 5,406 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health does not report case data on Sundays.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 599 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 86 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 170 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced nine deaths, an average of one death per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of three deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 71,484 cases of the virus including 53,103 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,381 probable cases (antigen). There have been 462 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 63,764 recoveries leaving 7,258 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported three additional deaths and no new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Sunday.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 611 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 87 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 89 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 14 deaths in Collin County, an average of two deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of two deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 86,161 cases of the virus in the county including 71,703 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,458 probable cases (antigen). There have been 791 deaths attributed to the virus. There are currently an estimated 85,213 recoveries leaving 157 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50.

President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.