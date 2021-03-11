COVID-19 Report: 1,649 Cases, 47 Deaths Announced Thursday; Hospitalizations Drop Again

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Tuesday there were 47 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 1,649 new reported cases of the virus. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 has dropped for 10 days straight to 5.64% and has been trending downward since mid-January.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Thursday, March 11, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 35 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 351 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 2,503 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 358 per day, and 165 deaths, an average of 24 deaths per day.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Thursday that one case of the B.1.526 variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been reported in the county; the patient did not have travel history outside of Dallas County.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 285,683 cases of the virus including 248,724 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,959 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,236 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 272,529 recoveries leaving 9,918 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another eight COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 433 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 2,279 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 326 per day, and 108 deaths, an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 246,510 cases of the virus including 208,894 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,616 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,038 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 234,533 recoveries leaving 8,939 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 455 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday with no new deaths. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 437 are active while 18 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 69,307 cases of the virus including 51,637 confirmed cases (PCR) and 17,670 probable cases (antigen). There have been 431 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 58,185 recoveries leaving 10,691 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 140 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday including 62 confirmed (PCR) new cases and 78 probable (antigen) cases. The state also added 207 recoveries.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 84,729 cases of the virus in Collin County including 70,897 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,832 probable cases (antigen). There have been 758 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 83,433 recoveries leaving 609 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility will be expanded to include Phase 1C which will be those aged between 50 and 64 years old.

Groups that will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health officials. As more vaccines become available, officials expect to be able to substantially increase distribution. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.