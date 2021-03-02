COVID-19 Report: 1,429 Cases, 57 Deaths Announced Tuesday; Hospitalizations Drop to 8.6% in TSA-E

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Tuesday there were 57 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 1,429 new reported cases of the virus, though no new cases were reported in Collin County. Meanwhile, the percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to drop and is now at 8.66% in TSA-E.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Tuesday, March 2, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 25 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 526 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,976 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 568 per day, and 144 deaths, an average of 21 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 281,681 cases of the virus including 246,310 confirmed cases (PCR) and 35,371 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,018 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 267,521 recoveries leaving 11,142 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another 14 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 429 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,858 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 551 per day, and 103 deaths, an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 243,067 cases of the virus including 206,735 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,332 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,897 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 225,301 recoveries leaving 14,869 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 475 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with 13 new deaths. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 441 are active while 34 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 65,171 cases of the virus including 49,464 confirmed cases (PCR) and 15,707 probable cases (antigen). There have been 420 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 52,986 recoveries leaving 11,765 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports five new COVID-19 deaths in Collin County Tuesday, though they reported no new cases of the virus or new recoveries.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 83,404 cases of the virus in Collin County including 70,159 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,245 probable cases (antigen). There have been 728 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 68,864 recoveries leaving 13,812 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.