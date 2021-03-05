COVID-19 Report: 1,411 Cases, 71 Deaths Announced Friday; Hospitalizations Drop to 7.25% in TSA-E

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Friday there were 71 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 1,411 new reported cases of the virus. Meanwhile, the percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to drop and is now at 7.25% in TSA-E.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Friday, March 5, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 26 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 458 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,804 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 543 per day, and 156 deaths, an average of 22 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 283,638 cases of the virus including 247,349 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,289 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,097 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 269,130 recoveries leaving 11,411 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another 37 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 401 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,627 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 518 per day, and 126 deaths, an average of 18 deaths per day. On Friday's, TCPH includes new death certificate data from the state health department in their report which leads to a higher than average number of deaths being reported.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 244,632 cases of the virus including 207,651 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,981 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,967 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 229,300 recoveries leaving 12,365 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 449 new cases of COVID-19 Friday with four new deaths. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 429 are active while 20 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 66,842 cases of the virus including 50,358 confirmed cases (PCR) and 16,484 probable cases (antigen). There have been 425 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 54,678 recoveries leaving 11,739 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports four new COVID-19 deaths in Collin County Friday along with 104 new cases of the virus including 76 confirmed (PCR) new cases and 28 probable (antigen) cases. The state also added 178 recoveries.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 83,820 cases of the virus in Collin County including 70,260 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,560 probable cases (antigen). There have been 744 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 68,915 recoveries leaving 14,161 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.