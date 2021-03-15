Across the largest four counties in North Texas Monday there were 26 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 1,301 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide, there were 1,900 new cases of the virus reported Monday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 27 more deaths. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 is at 5.39%, a slight increase of .08% and the only increase reported since Feb. 28 and the first increase reported since the lifting of the mask mandate.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Monday, March 15, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 10 COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 379 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 2,415 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 345 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 465 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 160 deaths, an average of 23 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 23 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 286,925 cases of the virus including 249,625 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,300 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,309 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 274,880 recoveries leaving 8,736 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another 13 COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 201 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 2,164 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 309 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 366 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 111 deaths, an average of 16 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 19 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 247,549 cases of the virus including 209,635 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,914 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,132 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 236,706 recoveries leaving 7,711 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County reported 308 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Monday and no new deaths. Of the new cases, 212 are active while 96 have already cleared recovery protocol.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 2,230 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 319 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 438 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced six deaths, an average of .9 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 1.6 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 70,006 cases of the virus including 52,045 confirmed cases (PCR) and 17,961 probable cases (antigen). There have been 431 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 59,849 recoveries leaving 9,726 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 218 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Monday along with three new deaths.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 1,031 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 147 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 129 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 18 deaths in Collin County, an average of 2.6 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 3.3 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 85,182 cases of the virus in the county including 71,177 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,005 probable cases (antigen). There have been 767 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 83,992 recoveries leaving 423 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50.

Groups that will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health officials. As more vaccines become available, officials expect to be able to substantially increase distribution. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.