COVID-19 Report: 1,165 Cases, 80 Deaths Announced Friday; Hospitalizations Drop Again

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Friday there were 80 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 1,165 new reported cases of the virus. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 has dropped for 11 days straight to 5.36% and has been trending downward since mid-January.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Friday, March 12, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 39 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 401 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 2,446 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 349 per day, and 178 deaths, an average of 25 deaths per day.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 286,084 cases of the virus including 249,011 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,073 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,275 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 273,207 recoveries leaving 9,602 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added 36 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 323 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 2,201 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 314 per day, and 107 deaths, an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 246,833 cases of the virus including 209,107 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,726 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,074 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 235,356 recoveries leaving 8,403 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 326 new cases of COVID-19 Friday with no new deaths. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 182 are active while 144 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 69,633 cases of the virus including 51,637 confirmed cases (PCR) and 17,670 probable cases (antigen). There have been 431 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 59,031 recoveries leaving 10,171 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 115 new cases of COVID-19 Friday including 48 confirmed (PCR) new cases and 67 probable (antigen) cases. The state also added 128 recoveries.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 84,844 cases of the virus in Collin County including 70,945 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,899 probable cases (antigen). There have been 763 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 83,561 recoveries.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility will be expanded to include Phase 1C which will be those aged between 50 and 64 years old.

Groups that will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health officials. As more vaccines become available, officials expect to be able to substantially increase distribution. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.