COVID-19 Report: 1,083 Cases, 58 Deaths Announced Saturday in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton Counties

Across the largest four counties in North Texas on Saturday there were 53 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 1,083 new reported cases of the virus. Meanwhile, the percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to drop and is now at 6.94% in TSA-E.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Saturday, March 6, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 25 COVID-19 deaths Saturday along with 372 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,606 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 515 per day, and 171 deaths, an average of 24 deaths per day.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 284,010 cases of the virus including 247,550 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,460 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,122 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 269,630 recoveries leaving 11,258 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another 28 COVID-19 deaths Saturday along with 325 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,304 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 472 per day, and 141 deaths, an average of 28 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 244,957 cases of the virus including 207,906 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,051 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,995 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 230,361 recoveries leaving 11,601 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 316 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 311 are active while five have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 67,158 cases of the virus including 50,534 confirmed cases (PCR) and 16,624 probable cases (antigen). There have been 425 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 55,129 recoveries leaving 11,604 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports five new COVID-19 deaths in Collin County Friday along with 70 new cases of the virus including 42 confirmed (PCR) new cases and 28 probable (antigen) cases. The state also added 13,221 recoveries.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 83,890 cases of the virus in Collin County including 70,302 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,588 probable cases (antigen). There have been 749 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 82,136 recoveries leaving 1,005 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.