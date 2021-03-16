Across the largest four counties in North Texas Tuesday there were 36 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 1,011 new reported cases of the virus.

Statewide, there were 4,279 new cases of the virus reported Tuesday (state case data is typically one day behind local health departments and the numbers reported in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin today will be reported by the state tomorrow) along with 27 more deaths through March 15. The percentage of people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19 is at 5.36%, a slight decrease of .03%. Statewide hospitalizations increased from 3,980 to 3,999.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Tuesday, March 16, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 11 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 221 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has announced 2,301 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 329 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 419 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has also announced 140 deaths, an average of 20 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 22 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 287,236 cases of the virus including 249,846 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,390 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,320 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 275,667 recoveries leaving 8,249 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another six COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 230 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has announced 2,150 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 307 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 336 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 110 deaths, an average of 16 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 17 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 247,779 cases of the virus including 209,799 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,980 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,138 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 236,940 recoveries leaving 7,701 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County reported 341 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Tuesday and 16 new deaths. Of the new cases, 300 are active while 41 have already cleared recovery protocol.

In the last seven days, Denton County has announced 2,107 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 301 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 394 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, Denton County has also announced 16 deaths, an average of 2.2 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 1.4 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 70,343 cases of the virus including 52,335 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,008 probable cases (antigen). There have been 447 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 60,248 recoveries leaving 9,648 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 133 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Collin County Tuesday along with three new deaths.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has announced 1,006 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 144 per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 170 new cases per day.

In the last seven days, the DSHS has also announced 19 deaths in Collin County, an average of 2.7 deaths per day. One week ago, the county was reporting an average of 3.1 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 85,315 cases of the virus in the county including 71,269 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,046 probable cases (antigen). There have been 770 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 84,174 recoveries leaving 371 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are frontline health care workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50.

Groups that will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health officials. As more vaccines become available, officials expect to be able to substantially increase distribution. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.