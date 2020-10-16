COVID-19 Patient Shares Story from Hospital Bed

A North Texas woman is sharing her personal experience with COVID-19 from her hospital bed.

Bonnie Finkel has been hospitalized at Texas Health Presbyterian in Flower Mound since October 10. She said she found out she’d tested positive for COVID-19 a week before but went to the hospital after her symptoms worsened.

“This is real, this is brutal,” Finkel said.

Finkel said she was staying with her daughter to help with her grandkids. She said she contracted COVID-19 from her son-in-law who she believes got it from work.

“Usually I'm a positive upbeat person, but I am scared,” Finkel said from her hospital bed.

The 69-year-old is now on supplemental oxygen and struggles to get out of bed.

She said she's receiving Remdesivir, the same treatment doctors gave President Trump after his diagnosis.

“I have not felt like it's a miracle cure but I guess it all goes together to make things work,” Finkel said

A former teacher, Finkel said what she wants most is to be with family including her husband of 48 years.

“I don't know if I'm going to make it. I think I am at this point but I'm not 100% sure,” she said tearfully.