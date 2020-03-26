COVID-19 or Allergies? CDC Warns Allergy and Asthma Patients to Monitor Symptoms

Should you be worried about that tickle in your throat or a sudden cough and sniffle?

If you suffer from allergies, chances are that's what your dealing with because allergens in North Texas are on full display.

However, doctors say there is a specific group of allergy sufferers who should be paying close attention to their symptoms.

After days of being stuck indoors, North Texans are ready to step out for some fresh air.

Even though you're keeping a six foot distance from others, you won't be able to avoid close contact with allergens.

"We've had so much rain. The trees are healthy. The grass is healthy, so we have a little bit of everyhting right now. We have tree pollen, grass pollen, there's still cedar pollen hanging on and we have mold spores in the air so it's a very intense allergy season," said Fort Worth allergist and immunologust Dr. Susan Bailey.

Bailey says some symptoms of allergies look different than those of COVID-19. Those symptoms are sneezing, itchy watery eyes and a runny nose.

Both allergies and COVID-19 can cause a cough, wheezing and asthma flare-ups, which is why it is important that allergy sufferers monitor their symptoms.

"If you have a fever feel terrible, are really laid out and then develop a deep cough, that means it's time call your doctor," said Bailey.

If you do suffer from asthma, the CDC says you may be at higher risk of getting really sick if you do get infected with the new coronavirus.

The CDC has published new guidelines, warning asthma patients about the potential of COVID-19 leading to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease.

Doctors the single best thing asthma patients can do is stick to their medication.

"Take your asthma medication regularly to stay as well as you can, so you'll be better equipped to deal with the virus if you catch it," said Bailey.

The CDC has published new guidelines for asthma sufferers: