COVID-19 Infects Multiple Generations of North Richland Hills Family

Like a lot of Texans, Christina Parsons' family lives with multiple generations under one roof.

So when her mom tested positive for COVID-19, she and her two children did what they could to quarantine her to a single room.

But within five days, Parsons’ oldest was sick.

“My daughter was nauseous, cold sweats, extremely tired. She said she just wasn't feeling good,” said Christina Parsons.

Then the symptoms hit Parsons harder than anyone else.

“I had a migraine for seven days straight, nausea, stomach pain, I mean exhausted. The coughing's been horrible, sore throat, chest pains,” said Parsons.

Though her son never showed symptoms, all three tested positive for the virus she’d spent months trying to avoid.

“We were taking the precautions every day. And unfortunately, one of my mom's coworkers wasn't feeling well and it was a domino effect. Everyone got sick,” said Parsons.

For a single mom, Parsons said it was a lot to handle on her own.

Now as she nurses a migraine that still won't go away, she’s already worrying about whether her family, including two immuno-suppressed kids, are still at risk.

Parsons said though she doesn’t support a shutdown, as she watches cases climb, she’s hopeful more people will practice what health experts have preached.

“You have to protect yourself. And if you're not willing to protect yourself, there are others out there that we need to be mindful of,” said Parsons.

Tarrant County reported 925 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.