COVID-19 Deaths Climb to 13 in Tarrant County With 2 More Deaths Monday

Tarrant County health officials confirm Monday that two more county residents have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 13.

The patients were a man in 60s from Fort Worth and a man in his 40s from Arlington.

It's not clear if either of the men had any underlying health conditions because the county typically releases no further information about coronavirus patients citing patient privacy concerns.

“We extend our sympathy to the families of these patients for their loss. This is yet another reminder of the tragic toll that the COVID-19 virus is taking on our community,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said.

Tarrant County has currently confirmed 418 cases of COVID-19 through Sunday, April 5.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.