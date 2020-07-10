COVID-19 Cases Surge in North Texas, State and Local Leaders Monitor Hospital Capacity

The focus is increasingly shifting to hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in North Texas. In Dallas County, at least one hospital is seeking assistance.

For the eighth day in a row, confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County have surpassed 1,000. In County Commissioners Court Friday, Dr. Philip Huang presented data showing an increase in hospital admissions.

“So, when you look at then total lab cofired hospital census numbers in Dallas County you see this dramatic increase in those numbers with the last few days being at record highs,” said Huang.

He said the overall availability of ICU beds is shrinking.

“It shows decreased availability of ICU beds. Unfortunately, you can see that overall trend since mid-April has been sort of a downward pattern,” said Huang.

A memo from Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax also addressed hospital capacity. DFW Hospital Council determined the most effective way to help local hospitals with surging cases is to add more personnel.

The memo also said Parkland Hospital requested additional medical staffing to assist with COVID-19 patients. It said the state and federal partners have already responded to deploy a Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

Some experts and even Governor Greg Abbott are now saying we should brace ourselves for the days ahead.

“Remember this massive spike occurred in the second or third week of June and that’s what led to this massive increase in hospitalizations as well as ICU units. So actually, the worst is yet to come,” said Governor Abbott.

Abbott reiterates how critical it is to adhere to wearing a face mask to help prevent further community spread.

