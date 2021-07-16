COVID-19 Cases Spike in Some Dallas County Suburbs

Some Dallas County suburbs have seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, according to Dallas County health officials.

Cases in Addison, Lancaster, Sachse and Seagoville have been about 50% higher than county-wide rates.

New COVID-19 cases in Cedar Hill, Garland and Rowlett are about 30% higher than the county's rate.

The Dallas County Health Department emphasizes that about 86% of the cases diagnosed are among residents 'not fully vaccinated.'

In at least one of these suburbs, there's more behind the numbers.

The town of Addison, for example, only has about 16,000 residents, leaving any increase of cases appearing higher than communities with larger populations.

It's more widely known for its busy general aviation airport and as a 'business town.'

Because of its large footprint on business, about 100,000 people came through the town before the pandemic, according to town spokeswoman Marty Rosenbleeth.

Adrian Dydell opened his two barbershop locations about two years ago, just before the pandemic hit.

Business, he said, has actually thrived after they were able to reopen last year.

"Everybody does a pretty good job at sanitation," said Dydell. "As barbers, we sanitize our stuff after each client."

Dydell said he has not been paying close attention to the pandemic or cases.

He was unaware of the uptick in cases in town and wonders what could happen next.

"Is it going to get back to the point where we have to shut down again," he said. "That's big for everyone here. It doesn't just affect me, it affects everybody. My main concern is my barbers and my shops."

With 12,000 businesses including 180 restaurants, the town's spokeswoman points out 78% of residents have received at least one vaccine so far. The town is one of only a handful to accomplish this percentage.

She said still, there's always, concern about any increase. Cases, the county says, especially among those who've chosen to go unvaccinated.

"That's what clients say when they come in is they don't know what's being put into our bodies," said Dydell who says he is not rushing to get his shot.

"I wouldn't even say I'm against it, I just haven't taken the time myself to go and do it," said Dydell.

The town's spokeswoman said they are reaching out to Dallas County health officials for more information about the increase in cases to determine what steps are needed.

Community spread of the coronavirus has also increased in Tarrant County for the second week in a row.

County health leaders even increased the warning level to high recently, issuing this statement: "The rate of community spread has increased from near 2 percent in June to near 12 percent this week, which has triggered the Community Spread Level to rise from Moderate to Substantial on Wednesday and increase again today to High. By definition, High community spread occurs when positive cases (positivity rate) climbs above 10 percent. See coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com for more details."