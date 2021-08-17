COVID-19 Cases Rise in North Texas School Districts

With most North Texas school districts back in classrooms for in-person instruction, there is greater attention on COVID-19 cases in schools.

Below are the latest COVID-19 case counts provided by several North Texas school districts, as of Tuesday morning.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

STAFF = 13; STUDENTS = 12

Dallas ISD

CAMPUS STAFF = 174; CENTRAL STAFF = 50; STUDENTS = 56

Duncanville ISD

STAFF = 15; STUDENTS = 101

Garland ISD

STAFF = 82; STUDENTS = 479

Grand Prairie ISD

STAFF = 54; STUDENTS = 18

Irving ISD

STAFF AND STUDENTS = 7

Mesquite ISD

STAFF = 17; STUDENTS = 0

Richardson ISD

STAFF = 49; STUDENTS = 50

School districts across North Texas are requiring or "strongly encouraging" the use of face masks and offering online options for students unable to be vaccinated yet in Pre-K through the sixth grade. Here's how to see more information for each district.