COVID-19 Cases Rise in North Texas School Districts

With most North Texas school districts back in classrooms for in-person instruction, there is greater attention on COVID-19 cases in schools.
Below are the latest COVID-19 case counts provided by several North Texas school districts, as of Tuesday morning.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
STAFF = 13; STUDENTS = 12
Dallas ISD
CAMPUS STAFF = 174; CENTRAL STAFF = 50; STUDENTS = 56
Duncanville ISD
STAFF = 15; STUDENTS = 101
Garland ISD
STAFF = 82; STUDENTS = 479
Grand Prairie ISD
STAFF = 54; STUDENTS = 18
Irving ISD
STAFF AND STUDENTS = 7
Mesquite ISD
STAFF = 17; STUDENTS = 0
Richardson ISD
STAFF = 49; STUDENTS = 50
School districts across North Texas are requiring or "strongly encouraging" the use of face masks and offering online options for students unable to be vaccinated yet in Pre-K through the sixth grade. Here's how to see more information for each district.