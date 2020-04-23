Fort Worth

COVID-19 Cases Nearly Quadruple Inside Fort Worth Federal Medical Prison

Outbreak at FMC among the largest in Texas as cases soar to 132

By Scott Gordon

Victor Dominguez, NBC 5 News

In what appears to be one of the largest outbreaks of coronavirus cases at a single location in Texas, a federal prison in Fort Worth reported Thursday that 131 inmates and one staff member had tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

The prison, known as Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, houses 1,500 inmates who already are in need of medical attention. Many are elderly.

The number of positive cases more than doubled from one day earlier and was nearly four times what it was on Tuesday when 35 inmates had the virus. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said 56 inmates and one staff member tested positive.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

A 61-year-old inmate who was serving time for a drug conviction died of the disease.

Gregory Watts, a correctional officer and union president at the facility, said late Thursday the number of positive cases had actually skyrocketed to 172, but the official BOP website tracking cases continued to show 131.

The prison was recently in the news after Joe Maldonado-Passage, made famous in the popular Netflix show "Tiger King," was transferred to the prison from Oklahoma late last month.

coronavirus 50 mins ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

masks Apr 22

How to Wear a Face Mask Correctly: Common Mistakes to Avoid

John Peter Smith Hospital said on Thursday that 30 coronavirus patients were being treated there – the highest one-day total yet. One-third of the patients at JPS were inmates, the hospital said.

Richard Hill, a spokesman for the Tarrant County Health Department, said county officials were monitoring the outbreak at the prison and acting in a “supportive role.”

Tarrant County reported 99 new coronavirus cases and its 45th death on Thursday.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthcoronavirusTarrant Countytiger kingfederal medical center fort worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us