COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Back on the Upswing Locally, Statewide

Hospitalizations and new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise both locally and across the state, data from health departments show.

On July 14, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) added more than 3,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 bringing the total since March 2020 to more than 3 million.

There is a concern that with the increased ability of the Alpha and Delta variants to spread more easily that the number of new cases may continue to grow. That is supported by recent trends showing upward movement in the positivity index and in hospitalizations both locally and statewide.

The positivity index measures the percentage of people who have been tested for the virus that was confirmed to have been infected. As of July 14, the most recent date for which there is state data, the molecular positivity index had climbed back to 8.62% from a low of 2.81% reached on June 16. The antigen positivity rate is also up, to 7.08% from a low of 2.05% on June 6.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, have grown from a statewide low of 1,428 on June 27 to 2,436 through July 13.

In TSA-E, of which Dallas-Fort Worth is a large part, hospitalizations dropped to 289 on June 5 but have been rising steadily since. As of Wednesday, there were 647 people hospitalized in TSA-E with COVID-19. In the last week, that number has grown by nearly 200 patients according to state data.

"Things are really beginning to spike. I’m not using the word surge, but we’re up to about 650 COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area E," said Stephen Love, CEO, and president of the DFW Hospital Council on Thursday. "What you need to know is that is a 70% increase in the last two weeks."

Love acknowledged the number of hospitalized North Texans isn't near the 4,250 seen in January, but said a number of factors including people being more mobile now than in the winter, many going without masks, the increased transmissibility of variants and roughly 50% of the state still unvaccinated there remains a cause for concern for further increases in the spread of the virus.

In Tarrant County, the public health department raised the community spread level from moderate to substantial due to increases in the positivity rating (which is now over 10% in Tarrant County for consecutive days) and increases in the cases per 100,000 people.

“The Tarrant County COVID-19 positivity rate has steadily grown for several weeks,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja on Thursday. “We are now at 12%, which is a significant increase from around 2% a month ago."

In Dallas County, the positivity index was 5.3% on Wednesday. The county is showing, however, a similar increase in hospitalizations seen elsewhere. After seeing declines in May and June in both ER visits and admissions, both are once again trending upward in mid-July.

Dallas County health officials reported Wednesday that roughly 86% of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the week ending June 26 were among residents who were not fully vaccinated.

Taneja, Love and other health officials continue to encourage those who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 to get a vaccine.

"The best way to curb the spread of the virus is to get vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines," Taneja said.

"I know that you don’t want to be preached to, and I know you have a right to make up your own mind, but please look at the facts and don’t get your facts off social media. Look at scientific facts. Make an informed decision and please get your vaccination," Love said. "This Delta variant is much more contagious than the original variant and now we’re even hearing out of Houston they’re calling it Delta-plus. It’s really another mutation of the Delta variant that’s got an additional protein, so now is the time to get vaccinated."

For more information on COVID-19 or an update on cases in your area, visit our COVID-19 tracker which visualizes case data from local and state health departments.

NBC 5's Lili Zheng, Lizbeth Lincon and Brandi Smith contributed to this report.