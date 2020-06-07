COVID-19 Case Count in Denton County Climbs to 1,500

Health officials in Denton County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, raising the countywide total to 1,500.

Denton County Public Health has also reported 706 recovered from the new coronavirus and 33 deaths linked to COVID-19.

New cases in Denton County Saturday were reported in Carrollton, The Colony, Dallas, Denton, Frisco and Lewisville.

Denton County Public Health will provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the University of North Texas Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The site will be at UNT's Union Circle parking garage, at 350 S. Welch Street.

To be eligible for a test, residents must have been symptomatic within the previous seven days. All essential employees are also eligible for a test. Residents must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. For more information, click here.

Collin County Health and Human Services has stopped reporting cases of COVID-19, instead relying on the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state department did not report any new cases of the coronavirus in Collin County Sunday, but added 13 recoveries.