Fort Worth to Offer COVID-19 Booster Shots for Those Eligible

The city of Fort Worth is offering third-dose COVID-19 booster shots for anyone who is immunocompromised, plus first and second doses of the vaccine for anyone 12 years of age or older.

The vaccines are available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd. in south Fort Worth.

"COVID-19 prevention through vaccines and mitigation efforts such as wearing a mask and social distancing remain the first and best response," said Brandon Bennett, Fort Worth health officer. "Multiple studies have shown that vaccines are the most effective way to prevent severe infection and hospitalization from COVID-19."

The city says there is no charge and no insurance requirement, and appointments are not needed.

"We want to emphasize the ongoing urgency of vaccinating the unvaccinated," Bennett said. "Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated at all. We will continue to ramp up efforts to increase vaccinations in Fort Worth and to ensure people have accurate information about vaccines from trusted sources."