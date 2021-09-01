COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Center to Open in McKinney

A COVID-19 antibody infusion center is set to open Thursday in McKinney, Collin County officials say.

The site, which will be run by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Baylor Scott & White Health, Collin College and Collin County, will be at Collin College's McKinney campus conference center at 2400 Community Avenue.

"I'm grateful for our partnership with Collin College, Baylor Scott & White Health, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management," Collin County Judge Chris Hill said in a statement. "They have been tremendous partners with Collin County throughout the pandemic, and our community is stronger because of their service and their leadership. This COVID-19 antibody infusion center is a welcome resource for our community."

The treatment center is part of an effort Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced last month to launch nine infusion sites statewide.

To be eligible for the antibody therapy, patients with COVID-19 must not be hospitalized or require oxygen therapy, must not require an increase in oxygen rate due to the coronavirus and be within 10 days of first showing symptoms.

The site will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and have the capacity to see about 60 patients per day.

"Our team is happy to have been a conduit, connecting the appropriate parties between our hospitals, Collin County Judge Chris Hill, and Collin College," President of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and East Region Jerri Garison said in a statement. "Working together as a community is how we will beat this virus, and this infusion center will help."

Patients can get in touch with the infusion center by calling 972-548-6674 or by emailing infusion@collin.edu.