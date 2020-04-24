Dallas Wellness Center Barred From Touting ‘Ozone Therapy’ as Coronavirus Treatment

A federal court has barred a wellness center in Dallas from offering “ozone therapy” as a treatment for COVID-19, U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox announced Friday.

The defendants, Purity Health and Wellness Centers and one of the firm’s principals, Jean Juanita Allen, allegedly promoted so-called ozone therapy as a treatment for coronavirus.

On Friday morning, U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay issued a permanent injunction prohibiting the defendants from representing ozone as a treatment or cure for the virus.

“This defendant preyed on public fear, peddling bogus treatments that had absolutely no effect against COVID-19,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox said. “As we’ve said in past COVID-19 civil cases: The Department of Justice will not permit anyone to exploit a pandemic for personal gain.”

According to court documents, Allen told a caller posing as a potential customer that though ozone could be dangerous, Purity Health and Wellness Center’s treatment was would sanitize anything, would eradicate viral or bacterial infections, and safe even for children.

The court filings also alleged that Allen claimed Purity’s ozone treatments would increase oxygen in the blood and it impossible for viruses to manifest. She asserted that these treatments were 95% effective for those who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Allen claimed that a team of “doctors” had recommended an “ozone steam sauna” for someone with COVID-19.

According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas, Purity Health & Wellness claimed on Instagram that ozone was the “only prevention” for COVID-19 and that the treatment could “eradicate” the virus. The center also claimed that ozone could be used to treat other deadly diseases, including cancer, SARS, and Ebola.

“The FDA will continue to help ensure those who place profits above the public health during the COVID-19 pandemic are stopped,” Stacy Amin, Food and Drug Administration Chief Counsel, said. “We are fully committed to working with the Department of Justice to take appropriate action against those jeopardizing the health of Americans with unproven treatments.”