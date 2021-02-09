County Health Departments Watching Winter Weather Updates as COVID-19 Vaccinations Continue

Update: As the weather changes, be sure to come back and refresh this page for the latest updates from county health departments.

County health departments across North Texas say they are monitoring frigid temperatures and possible wintry precipitation forecast in the coming days and will provide updates on how the weather may impact COVID-19 vaccinations.

NBC 5 's Weather Experts are forecasting chances for freezing rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with another chance of winter precipitation possible Thursday. By Sunday, North Texas could see temperatures dip to the lowest levels in three years.

With this in mind, NBC 5 is reaching out to county health officials for updates on their plans to take appointments for vaccination clinics. Below are their responses.

Dallas County

Cold and wet weather has forced Dallas County to roll back plans to transition its Fair Park COVID-19 vaccination site to a drive-thru clinic, officials said Tuesday morning. The clinic is moving indoors and further details on when the drive-thru clinic will reopen will be announced at a later time.

The City of Garland said Tuesday's vaccination site will continue as planned with 1,000 doses to be administered. Garland's location will not reopen later this week because its entire allotment of the vaccine will be administered Tuesday.

Denton County

In a statement to NBC 5, Denton County Public Health says COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for Tuesday between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., as well as Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., will continue as scheduled.

"However, we are closely monitoring the weather and will be making decisions this afternoon on the two clinics based on the latest weather information available," a spokesman said.

Appointments for Thursday and Friday have not been sent as of Tuesday morning the spokesman said. "After reviewing the weather, we will then notify them if we go forward with our plans."

People with appointments will be notified through text and email "if the weather is worse than expected."

Tarrant County

“Tarrant County Public Health expects to open our vaccine clinics on our normal schedule this week despite the cold weather. People are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather," a spokesman said. "People with second dose appointments are highly encouraged to come on their appointment date as called.”

Collin County

NBC 5 has reached out to Collin County Health Care Services for an update and will update this article when we learn more.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.