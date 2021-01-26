Counties Work to Improve Communication Around COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlists

Dan Gedal is currently somewhere on Tarrant County's vaccine waitlist of 400,000 people.

While understanding the difficulties surrounding the rollout, he said he wished the waitlist process could be simplified and better communicated.

"I'm probably aging myself here but the whole idea of being in a deli counter, you know? You take a number and you knew where you are at," Gedal said.

Here's how the four largest counties in North Texas are communicating the vaccine rollout.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health launched an online status check on the Tarrant County COVID-19 website to help give people peace of mind regarding their registration.

Once people enter their information, they will be sent an email within 30 minutes that confirms the date they registered, if they are currently eligible to receive a vaccine under state guidelines and if any vaccine appointment is pending, according to Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

Taneja said he would suggest checking the site once a week.

Dallas County

Dallas County's waitlist is also 400,000 people long and growing.

The only communication people who register with the county will receive until it's time for an appointment is a registration confirmation.

A spokesperson for Dallas County said they were exploring hiring a vendor to manage vaccine distribution that would work on improving communication.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Collin County

Collin County launched a dashboard showing more than 180,000 people on their waitlist and it pushes out weekly updates to those registered.

Their website also gives people an opportunity to type in their information and confirm their registration, but the process came with issues.

Some people said they could not find themselves on the waitlist or they feared their registration number was out of order.

"There are going to be some growing pains. This is a very, very new effort," McKinney Mayor George Fuller said.

Collin County Administrator Bill Bilyeu said if people want to look up their registration, they must use the exact same information used to register. He said they were working to resolve issues and stressed no one is being removed from the Collin County waitlist -- not even the names of people who registered multiple times.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health emails weekly updates to those on its waitlist.

Each person has a number and the county regularly posts which number and higher will start to receive vaccines the following week.