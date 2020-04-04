coronavirus

Corpus Christi Mayor Asking Tourists to Not Visit Amid Virus

Officials in Corpus Christi said they're looking at ways to discourage vacationers from visiting the popular South Texas city amid the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported Mayor Joe McComb is looking at possibly restricting residential vacation rentals in his coastal city during the upcoming weeks.

"We're going to be looking at the possibilities of trying to convince them that coming down here is not in their best interest or our best interest," McComb said. "Because the traveling bug comes with them and we just want to protect our citizens."

The majority of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, are travel-related, according to public documents.

Texas has more than 5,300 cases and at least 90 related deaths, according to state health officials.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause pneumonia. The World Health Organization said this week that 95% of the deaths in Europe were of people over 60.

