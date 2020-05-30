Tarrant County

Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Fort Worth Reach 100

Tarrant County reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

By Chris Blake

tarrant county seal

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Fort Worth reached 100 Saturday, as officials reported five more deaths in Tarrant County and 84 additional cases of COVID-19.

The five additional people who died after they tested positive for the new coronavirus were an Arlington man in his 40s, a Bedford man in his 60s, two Fort Worth women in their 60s and one Fort Worth man in his 80s, according to Tarrant County Public Health. Four of the five people had underlying health conditions, officials said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Forney 20 hours ago

Forney Celebrates Return of Paramedics From COVID Battle in NYC

Tarrant County May 29

Tarrant County Reports 2 More COVID-19 Deaths Along With 85 New Cases Friday

The 84 additional cases bring the Tarrant County total to 5,463. New cases were reported in Arlington, Bedford, Benbrook, Euless, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Watauga, White Settlement and unincorporated parts of Tarrant County, officials said.

The county also reported 72 recoveries from the virus, bringing that number to 2,292.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

This article tagged under:

Tarrant Countycoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us