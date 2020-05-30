Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Fort Worth Reach 100

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Fort Worth reached 100 Saturday, as officials reported five more deaths in Tarrant County and 84 additional cases of COVID-19.

The five additional people who died after they tested positive for the new coronavirus were an Arlington man in his 40s, a Bedford man in his 60s, two Fort Worth women in their 60s and one Fort Worth man in his 80s, according to Tarrant County Public Health. Four of the five people had underlying health conditions, officials said.

The 84 additional cases bring the Tarrant County total to 5,463. New cases were reported in Arlington, Bedford, Benbrook, Euless, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Watauga, White Settlement and unincorporated parts of Tarrant County, officials said.

The county also reported 72 recoveries from the virus, bringing that number to 2,292.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.