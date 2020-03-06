Coronavirus Looms Over Local Restaurants

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting the bottom line for some North Texas businesses.

John Jun, founding member of the Korean Asian Coalition, said some Asian restaurants are seeing up to a 30% decrease in sales.

“The mom-and-pop businesses might not be able to sustain themselves for the duration of this,” Jun said.

But it isn’t just Asian businesses.

Jerry Elliott, owner of Addison Ice House, said a local company essentially rented out his restaurant for a happy hour mixer later this month.

Then, the reservation for 70 people was suddenly canceled.

“Happy hour parties cancel all the time which, it sucks, but it’s not a big deal. I was just more shocked at why they canceled,” Elliott said.

The reason was explained in a text that read: “So I have some sad news… due to the Coronavirus, our firm has suggested that we suspend our mid busy season HH ☹ Thank you for getting this set up for us, and I really hope this virus moves past us all soon."

“It’s kind of shocking that so many people are already getting affected here,” Elliott said.

Elliott said his sales haven't taken a dramatic hit but worries it could get worse during what's typically a busy spring break season.