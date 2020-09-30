coronavirus pandemic

Cook Children's Medical Center Changes Visitation

NBC 5 News

Two primary caregivers will be allowed for each admitted patient starting Oct. 1.

Since April 13, only one caregiver has been allowed at Cook Children's per patient.

Two primary caregivers will be able to accompany the patient in the hospital and stay with them in their room while they are an inpatient. Siblings and other visitors will not be allowed.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 mins ago

Newly Reported Texas Virus Cases Top 5,300, Hospitalizations Up

coronavirus 28 mins ago

Denton County Reports 94 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, DSHS Adds 97 Cases to Collin County, 2 Deaths

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

For emergency room and urgent care visits, special exceptions will be made for families who have other children with them when they arrive.

Special considerations are also made for situations involving end-of-life and other times when an additional visitor may be necessary.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to Cook Children's are screened for the virus.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us