Cook Children's Medical Center Changes Visitation

Two primary caregivers will be allowed for each admitted patient starting Oct. 1.

Since April 13, only one caregiver has been allowed at Cook Children's per patient.

Two primary caregivers will be able to accompany the patient in the hospital and stay with them in their room while they are an inpatient. Siblings and other visitors will not be allowed.

For emergency room and urgent care visits, special exceptions will be made for families who have other children with them when they arrive.

Special considerations are also made for situations involving end-of-life and other times when an additional visitor may be necessary.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to Cook Children's are screened for the virus.