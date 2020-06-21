Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 84 COVID-19 Cases

Health officials in Collin and Denton counties reported a combined 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Collin County officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The county has had 2,223 cases of the coronavirus, 38 deaths and 1,342 recoveries.

The county added cases in Allen, Dallas, Frisco, McKinney, Melissa, Plano, Richardson, Wylie and unincorporated parts of the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 recoveries. The county has had 2,163 cases of, and 1,056 recoveries from, the new coronavirus. There have been 36 deaths in the county.

New cases were reported in Argyle, Carrollton, The Colony, Cross Roads, Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, Plano, Roanoke, Shady Shores and unincorporated Denton County.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday. The testing center will be at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 South Welch St. from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call 940-349-2585 to pre-register for testing.

Additional information on testing centers is available at dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.