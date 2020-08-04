Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 413 New Cases of COVID-19, 1 Death Tuesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 413 new COVID-19 cases and another coronavirus-related death Tuesday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 318 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, a single-day record, to raise the countywide total to 6,738; the 7-day average for new cases in Collin County is now 100 new cases per day.

There are 4,915 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 1,739 active cases.

Collin County officials also reported the death of an 81-year-old Plano woman. She is the county's 84th COVID-19 death since March.

Denton County Public Health reported 95 new cases of the virus Tuesday.

The county has recorded 56 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 7,127 with 4,041 estimated recoveries and 3,030 active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.