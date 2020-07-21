coronavirus

Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 376 New Cases of COVID-19, 1 Death Tuesday

By Chris Blake

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 376 new COVID-19 cases and one additional coronavirus-related death Tuesday.

A 62-year-old Allen man is the 66th person in Collin County and second in Allen to die after contracting COVID-19, Collin County Health Care Services reported Tuesday. The man, who had an underlying health condition, died early Monday at a McKinney hospital.

Officials in Collin County reported 158 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 5,614. The county's 7-day average stands at 116 new cases per day, down from a high of 141 on Thursday, but up from 79 new cases per day one month ago.

The county announced 83 newly recovered cases of the virus. More than 4,500 people in Collin County have survived COVID-19, while there are 992 known active cases of the virus in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 218 new cases of the virus Tuesday with 89 new recoveries.

The county is averaging 142 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 45 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 5,316 with 2,936 recoveries. An estimated 2,335 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

