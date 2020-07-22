coronavirus

Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 363 New Cases of COVID-19, 7 Deaths Wednesday

NBC 5 News

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 363 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

The deaths include:

  • A 79-year-old Richardson woman who died early Sunday afternoon at a local hospital
  • A Frisco man, age 93, who died July 6 at a local hospital
  • A 48-year-old man who died Monday night at his home in the Collin County portion of Dallas
  • An 82-year-old woman who died Sunday evening at Mustang Creek Estates, an assisted living facility in Allen.
  • A 49-year-old man who died at his Allen home Wednesday morning
  • A 91-year-old Allen woman who died Monday at Parkland Hospital in Dallas
  • A man in his 70s who was a resident of Denton, Texas 

Officials in Collin County reported 135 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 5,784.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallasnews.com 2 hours ago

Texas Voters Approve of Mask Mandate, Split on Pandemic Response, Poll Finds

Rockwall 2 hours ago

Rockwall Police Officer Battling COVID-19 Remains in ICU

The county said there are 4,657 people who have recovered from the virus.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Denton County Public Health reported 228 new cases of the virus Wednesday.

The county has recorded 46 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 5,544 with 3,053 recoveries.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDallasCollin CountyDenton County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us