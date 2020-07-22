Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 363 New Cases of COVID-19, 7 Deaths Wednesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 363 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

The deaths include:

A 79-year-old Richardson woman who died early Sunday afternoon at a local hospital

A Frisco man, age 93, who died July 6 at a local hospital

A 48-year-old man who died Monday night at his home in the Collin County portion of Dallas

An 82-year-old woman who died Sunday evening at Mustang Creek Estates, an assisted living facility in Allen.

A 49-year-old man who died at his Allen home Wednesday morning

A 91-year-old Allen woman who died Monday at Parkland Hospital in Dallas

A man in his 70s who was a resident of Denton, Texas

Officials in Collin County reported 135 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 5,784.

The county said there are 4,657 people who have recovered from the virus.

Denton County Public Health reported 228 new cases of the virus Wednesday.

The county has recorded 46 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 5,544 with 3,053 recoveries.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.