Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 353 New Cases of COVID-19, 7 Deaths Wednesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 353 new COVID-19 cases and seven more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 261 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the countywide total to 8,313.

The seven-day average for new cases in Collin County is now 196 new cases per day -- down from a record high of 204 Tuesday.

There are 5,270 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 2,950 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 92 new cases of the virus Tuesday and seven more COVID-19-related deaths.

The seven fatalities included a Lewisville woman in her 40s, a Carrollton woman in her 50s, a Carrollton woman in her 60s, a Lewisville man his 60s, a Little Elm man in his 70s, a Frisco man in his 80s and a Highland Village man in his 80s.

"With the tragic news of seven deaths today, we ask you to please keep the families of these individuals in your thoughts and prayers," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "This COVID-19 virus can cause significant illness and death. It is imperative that everyone continue wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and socially distancing."

Denton County's seven-day average for new cases dropped to 100; the 14-day average stands at 105.

The county has recorded 73 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 7,959 with 4,977 estimated recoveries and 2,909 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday. Pre-registration is required. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street with appointments beginning at 8 a.m.

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.