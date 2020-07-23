coronavirus

Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 349 New Cases of COVID-19, No Deaths Thursday

NBC 5 News

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 349 new COVID-19 cases but no additional coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

Officials in Collin County reported 170 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 5,571.

The county said there are 4,418 people who have recovered from the virus.

Denton County Public Health reported 179 new cases of the virus Thursday.

The county has recorded 46 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 5,723 with 3,146 recoveries.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

