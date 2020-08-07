Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 339 New Cases of COVID-19, 5 Deaths Friday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 339 new COVID-19 cases and five more coronavirus-related deaths Friday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 194 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, raising the countywide total to 7,268; the 7-day average for new cases in Collin County is now 127 new cases per day, the highest average since July 18.

Collin County officials also reported the deaths of two people Friday, a 60-year-old Plano woman who had underlying health conditions and an 89-year-old Plano man who also had underlying health conditions. Both died at area hospitals earlier this week.

There are 5,065 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 2,114 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 145 new cases of the virus Friday along with three more deaths.

County health officials only said the latest victims include a woman over 80 who was a resident of the Eagle Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Denton, a man in his 70s who was a resident of Brookhaven Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton and a man in his 70s who was a resident of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care in Denton.

“Your thoughts and prayers for these three individuals’ family and friends would be most appreciated,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We hope to see a continued decrease in the positivity rate if everyone would wear masks, wash hands frequently, physically distance, and limit gatherings.”

After three days of declines, Denton County's 7-day average for new cases increased Friday from 99 per day to 102; the 14-day average has declined every day for the last eight days and is now at 115 cases per day.

The county has recorded 60 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 7,519 with 4,408 estimated recoveries and 3,051 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Argyle on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Pre-registration is required. The testing center will be held at Cross Timbers Church at 1119 US-377 with appointments beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.