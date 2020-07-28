Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 332 New Cases of COVID-19, 5 Deaths Tuesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 332 new COVID-19 cases and five more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported five more deaths Tuesday, including a 66-year-old man from Wylie, an 84-year-old woman from Murphy, an 81-year-old man from Dallas, an 83-year-old man from Plano and a 56=year-old woman from Plano.

CCHCS reported 209 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 6,147. The seven-day average of new cases per day in Collin County is 86, up from an average of 72 per day a month ago.

There are 4,659 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving 1,408 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 123 new cases of the virus Tuesday. The county's seven-day average is 145 new cases per day, up from 72 per day one month ago.

The county has recorded 51 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 6,331 with 3,419 estimated recoveries and 2,861 active cases.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.